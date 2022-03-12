Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE VKQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 133,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,760. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $14.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0507 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

