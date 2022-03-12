Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Short Interest Down 76.9% in February

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the February 13th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the third quarter worth $112,000.

NYSE NSL traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.48. 115,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,975. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $6.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

