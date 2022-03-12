PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the February 13th total of 315,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 553,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PHK stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,761. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
