Metahero Trading Down 17% This Week (HERO)

Metahero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $240.14 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero coin can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metahero Coin Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Metahero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

