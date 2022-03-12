Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.88.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of HASI stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.19. The company had a trading volume of 462,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,321. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average is $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a current ratio of 18.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 94.59%.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 208,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 41,786 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.