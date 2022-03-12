Idena (IDNA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.70 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Idena has traded up 2% against the dollar. Idena has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and $141,583.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00223097 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00182257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000998 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00026482 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 81,790,640 coins and its circulating supply is 58,430,978 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDNAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.