EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGGF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,628,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of EG Acquisition by 1,979.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 744,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after buying an additional 708,280 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

EGGF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. 18,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,352. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. EG Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

EG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

