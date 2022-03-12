MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Up 217.4% in February

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 217.4% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXE. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.42. 113,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

