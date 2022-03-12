Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,900 shares, a growth of 191.7% from the February 13th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NEA traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $13.37. 620,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,337. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $16.00.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
