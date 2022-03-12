Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,900 shares, a growth of 191.7% from the February 13th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NEA traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $13.37. 620,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,337. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.