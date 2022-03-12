Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.39 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.360 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CMBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.11.

CMBM traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $22.47. 104,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,594. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $600.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 179,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 72,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 40,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,993 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

