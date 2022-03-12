Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.670-$2.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

LNT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.23. 1,044,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $58.27. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

