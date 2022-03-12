Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.670-$2.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.27.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

