Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.31 Million

Analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) will report sales of $34.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.50 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $55.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $159.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $158.00 million to $160.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $204.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

LGND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.05. The company had a trading volume of 298,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,058. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $172.19.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

