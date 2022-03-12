Short Interest in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Drops By 68.6%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the February 13th total of 335,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Infobird stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,088. Infobird has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infobird during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infobird during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infobird during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infobird during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infobird during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

