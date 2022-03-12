AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Short Interest Up 180.0% in February

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ALCC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. 433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,144. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. AltC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALCC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $195,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $251,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

