Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:OEC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,089. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $977.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.73. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.60%.

OEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.40.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry A. Galvin acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,049.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

