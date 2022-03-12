$4.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.17 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $22.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.02 billion to $23.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.45 billion to $27.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,987,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,591. The company has a market capitalization of $317.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.43. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

