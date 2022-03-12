$22.14 Million in Sales Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) to report $22.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.70 million and the highest is $22.57 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $21.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $88.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.50 million to $89.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $93.20 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $95.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHMG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CHMG stock remained flat at $$46.25 during trading hours on Friday. 690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,832. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $215.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

In other news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $36,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

