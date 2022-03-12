Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $13.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $13.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.42 billion to $14.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.52. 912,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.06 and its 200 day moving average is $215.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $165.10 and a one year high of $239.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

