Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $13.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $13.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.42 billion to $14.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.52. 912,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.06 and its 200 day moving average is $215.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $165.10 and a one year high of $239.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.