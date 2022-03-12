Zel (ZEL) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.59 or 0.00395152 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00077039 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00096959 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003196 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

