EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EDPFY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,804. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on EDPFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.31.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.