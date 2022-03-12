Short Interest in Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Drops By 66.7%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.90 ($15.11) to €13.20 ($14.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Shares of ETCMY stock remained flat at $$2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.84.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.