Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.860-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Globant also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.160-$ EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLOB. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $334.22.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.30. The stock had a trading volume of 278,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.82 and a beta of 1.49. Globant has a 1-year low of $192.59 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Globant will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $2,334,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Globant by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Globant by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Globant (Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.