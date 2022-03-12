Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.860-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Globant also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.160-$ EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $334.22.

GLOB stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $226.30. 278,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.09 and a 200-day moving average of $284.53. Globant has a twelve month low of $192.59 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 98.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Globant by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $2,334,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Globant by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

