Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $415.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) to post sales of $415.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $409.78 million and the highest is $421.50 million. Conn’s reported sales of $367.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CONN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Conn’s stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.52. 548,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,693. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $546.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after acquiring an additional 158,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 211,236 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 27,169 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

