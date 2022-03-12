Quant (QNT) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last week, Quant has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $24.19 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $116.06 or 0.00296656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004127 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000604 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $471.53 or 0.01205249 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003418 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

