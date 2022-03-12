$3.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) will announce $3.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.96 billion. Group 1 Automotive posted sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $16.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $17.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.60 billion to $18.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPI. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.60.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPI traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.46. 198,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,947. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $143.00 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.79%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

