Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,929,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $879,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $977,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 215,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LOKM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,417. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $9.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.
Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Oak Mobility Acquisition (LOKM)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.