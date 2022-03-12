Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ENX remained flat at $$10.72 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 70,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,299. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

