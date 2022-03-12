Financial Review: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) versus BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and BellRing Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 22.51 -$5.32 million N/A N/A BellRing Brands $1.25 billion 0.76 $27.60 million $0.72 34.06

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -40.16% -34.35% BellRing Brands 2.20% -1.30% 5.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of BellRing Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sow Good and BellRing Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A BellRing Brands 0 1 7 0 2.88

BellRing Brands has a consensus target price of $33.14, indicating a potential upside of 35.17%. Given BellRing Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than Sow Good.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Sow Good on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sow Good Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

