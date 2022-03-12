Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.700-$14.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.64.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $3.36 on Friday, hitting $335.99. 271,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,621. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $2,087,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.