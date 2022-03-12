$130.91 Million in Sales Expected for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) This Quarter

Analysts expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) to announce $130.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.80 million and the lowest is $117.01 million. HighPeak Energy posted sales of $25.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 409%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full-year sales of $738.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $670.78 million to $806.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 100,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,129. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $26.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

