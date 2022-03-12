Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
SRL traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. 7,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,420. Scully Royalty has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Scully Royalty’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.75%.
Scully Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.
