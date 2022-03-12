Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SRL traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. 7,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,420. Scully Royalty has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Scully Royalty’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.75%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scully Royalty stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating ) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.47% of Scully Royalty worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

