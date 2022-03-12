Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declines By 62.5%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:NMI traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,782. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 47.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

