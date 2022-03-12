Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSRGY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

NSRGY stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.00. The company had a trading volume of 383,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,838. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $107.21 and a twelve month high of $141.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

