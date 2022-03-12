Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.67.
A number of analysts recently commented on NSRGY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
NSRGY stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.00. The company had a trading volume of 383,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,838. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $107.21 and a twelve month high of $141.95.
About Nestlé (Get Rating)
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
