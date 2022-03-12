Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) will announce $106.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.69 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $101.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $449.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $432.50 million to $462.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $516.33 million, with estimates ranging from $493.40 million to $540.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.05. 487,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,901. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.97. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.56. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Williams III purchased 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.37 per share, with a total value of $362,081.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares (Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

