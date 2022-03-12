Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for GlobalFoundries’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GlobalFoundries.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth $491,747,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth $103,675,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth $97,455,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth $81,213,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFS traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.46. 1,138,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,095. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. GlobalFoundries has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $73.25.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

