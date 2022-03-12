Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNRO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.94. 290,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,208. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59. Monro has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monro will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,637,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monro by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,123,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,471,000 after buying an additional 250,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monro by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,051,000 after buying an additional 119,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Monro by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,413,000 after buying an additional 107,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Monro by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after buying an additional 96,958 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro (Get Rating)

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.