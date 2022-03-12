Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, an increase of 95.9% from the February 13th total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SDPI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 2,546,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,936. The company has a market cap of $32.39 million, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.13. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 50.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Superior Drilling Products will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

