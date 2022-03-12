Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.400-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.82.

ED traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,836. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $70.18 and a one year high of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,615 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

