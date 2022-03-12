Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fevertree Drinks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,200.00 price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($30.14) to GBX 2,200 ($28.83) in a report on Friday, February 4th.

FQVTF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.75. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

