ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.350-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.14. The stock had a trading volume of 174,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,238. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.07 and its 200-day moving average is $127.30. ExlService has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $146.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of ExlService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.20.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ExlService by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in ExlService by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ExlService by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

