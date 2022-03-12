Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Decreases By 52.9%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the February 13th total of 343,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000.

RQI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. 205,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,111. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

