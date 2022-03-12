Short Interest in Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Declines By 51.6%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the February 13th total of 307,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Khiron Life Sciences stock remained flat at $$0.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 56,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,164. Khiron Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is a vertically integrated medical and consumer packaged goods (CPG) cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and operational activities in Europe and North America. It provides medical cannabis in Colombia and focuses on the cultivation, production, international export, domestic distribution and sale of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) medical cannabis products.

