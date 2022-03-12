Short Interest in Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Declines By 51.6%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the February 13th total of 307,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Khiron Life Sciences stock remained flat at $$0.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 56,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,164. Khiron Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.
About Khiron Life Sciences (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.