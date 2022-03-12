Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

FSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE FSR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,904,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743,460. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. Fisker has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $11,273,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,005 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 88,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

