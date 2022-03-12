Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Receives €295.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €295.38 ($321.07).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MEURV shares. Morgan Stanley set a €323.00 ($351.09) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($353.26) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($358.70) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €299.00 ($325.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC set a €315.00 ($342.39) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Munchener Ruckvers alerts:

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($178.80) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($217.39).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.