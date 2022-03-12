Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Up 105.4% in February

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 285,900 shares, a growth of 105.4% from the February 13th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KKPNY. UBS Group cut Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

OTCMKTS:KKPNY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 16,148,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,617. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $3.57.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.