Short Interest in Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Grows By 108.5%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 306,500 shares, an increase of 108.5% from the February 13th total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 613.0 days.
Nomura Real Estate stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86. Nomura Real Estate has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $24.75.
About Nomura Real Estate (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura Real Estate (NMEHF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.