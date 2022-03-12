Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Reduced by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 4.0% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,695,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,256,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

