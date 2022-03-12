Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 702,833 shares of company stock valued at $22,461,724 over the last three months. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at about $410,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 114.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 357,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 155.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 73,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Thryv by 657.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 58,720 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THRY stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. 450,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,343. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Thryv has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thryv will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

